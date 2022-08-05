DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful.

Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30.

Police say the group fight was sparked over a TikTok video that the suspect, Hansen, felt was “disparaging” to her.

“A confrontation over that video was pursued between the parties involved,” police explain. “They agreed to go over to the Bountiful B parking lot to talk it out.”

Eyewitnesses say during the parking lot meeting, Hansen brandished a knife at two female juveniles during a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical fight as the victims attempted to disarm Hansen.

The fight left two juveniles seriously injured with stab wounds and four others with minor lacerations. Police say one seriously injured juvenile is still currently hospitalized.

During interviews, police discovered Hansen had instructed witnesses to throw the knife used in the altercation into a dumpster near Farmington Pond. The witnesses say Hansen had soaked the knife in bleach to “get rid of the evidence” before placing it in her car trunk.

Witnesses also say Hansen had told them before the group fight, “I’ll kill those b*****s.”

While searching Hansen’s vehicle police found the knife used in the altercation, two pipes of marijuana, a can of alcohol, an open bottle of vodka, 10 vape cartridges, a bloody towel, a sock with asphalt inside, two knives, a grinder containing marijuana, and two THC cartridges.

“It potentially could’ve turned deadly,” police say. “We’re very lucky that everyone survived. It could’ve been much worse.”

Police are still investigating the relationship between the two parties involved in the altercation. The entire group is comprised of locals from the South Davis County area.

Hansen has been arrested on 11 charges including two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of tampering with a witness, obstruction of justice, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of the possession of a controlled substance, one count of the use or possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of an open container or drinking alcohol in a vehicle, one count of the purchase/possession of tobacco by a minor and one count of the purchase/possession/consumption of a controlled substance by a minor.

Hansen is currently booked at the Davis County Jail.