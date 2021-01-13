Davis County gymnastics coach arrested, accused of sexual activity with minor

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton gymnastics coach has been arrested for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by ABC4, Layton Police received a Child Abuse and Neglect Report from the Department of Child and Family Services on Tuesday.

That reports says a teenager told her “family that she had been sexually abused multiple times over the last several years by her gymnastics coach.”

Authorities later identified that coach as 31-year-old Kelly Brown of North Davis Gymnastics.

The probable cause goes on to say that Brown would inappropriately touch the teenager “while helping her stretch” as well as other lewd behavior.

Authorities say Brown admitted to his actions and his statements were consistent with those from the victim. The probable cause statement says Brown denied inappropriately touching the teenager, but “acknowledged his mistakes” and “denied having any other similar instances with any victims.”

Brown is now being held without bail in the Davis County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor under the age of 18, two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

No other details are available at this time.