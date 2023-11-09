FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A K9 handler for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office was charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his K9 companion in August.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said Corporal Timothy Robinson “struck or assaulted” his Police K9 service animal, Rolf, during a routine training exercise while other law enforcement officers were present. The officers reported the incident to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, prompting “swift action.”

Rolf was immediately taken into the care and custody of Animal Care of Davis County and Robinson, a 10-year veteran on the force, was placed on administrative leave. Details on what happened during the alleged assault were not made readily available by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“Rolf has been a member of our family for the past three years,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Immediately following the accusations, our priority was to ensure that Rolf was safe. We hold our law enforcement officers to a higher standard, and news of this alleged incident has caused much distress to our office and our K9 program.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rolf has since returned to the Sheriff’s Office and was reassigned to a different deputy. Sparks said the Sheriff’s Office’s priority is to ensure that Rolf is given an opportunity to thrive with his new handler and continue his service to Davis County.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Robinson still remains on administrative leave, pending an active and ongoing internal investigation.

“To avoid any conflict of interest, the Bountiful Police Department was asked to conduct the criminal investigation. We appreciate their thoroughness and their willingness to help,” the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “We also respect the decisions made by the Davis County Attorney’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they were deeply saddened by the incident saying that the department’s K9s are valued, loved, and respected like any other deputy on the force.