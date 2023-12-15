ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A Colorado resident was sentenced to over seven years in prison and four years of supervised release after trafficking over 140 pounds of methamphetamine into Utah in 2022.

According to court documents, Sergio Antonio Silva-Gonzalez, 24, of Denver, Colorado pleaded guilty in September 2023 to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors say Silva-Gonzalez admitted to having about 140 pounds of meth as well as 500 grams of cocaine and carried a stolen gun in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. Attorney Brady Wilson, who prosecuted the case said the amount of drugs involved was staggering. U.S. Federal District Court Chief Judge Robert J. Shelby agreed as he presided over the case.

“It is mind-blowing to think about the downstream effects of this amount of drugs in the community,” said Shelby. “Substantial sentences are necessary for people to understand the risks of trafficking drugs.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

United States Attorney for the District of Utah Trina A. Higgins said community safety is a top priority.

“The amount of narcotics Mr. Silva-Gonzalez attempted to traffic into our state threatens the safety and lives of our citizens,” said Higgins. “Working with law enforcement, we will continue to prosecute these types of cases and seek appropriate federal sentences to protect the community.”

The case was part of a program called Project Safe Neighborhoods, according to Higgins’ Office. The program brings together all levels of law enforcement in an attempt to reduce violent crime and gun violence.