Cedar City Police capture suspect involved in string of vehicle burglaries

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a string of vehicle burglaries near the Driscoll lane apartments.

On December 26, Cedar City officers were able to apprehend a suspect associated with a line of vehicle burglaries near the area of 1021 S 350 W, Driscoll lane apartments.

“We arrested the suspect and the suspect admitted to hitting a lot of cars,” shares Cedar City Police officers. “We have a bunch of suspected stolen property.”

Authorities are asking any victims involved to come forward and contact Officer Robert Hunt at 435-586-2955 and reference case number C20-03863.