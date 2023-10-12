PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A carjacking that happened overnight in Utah County hospitalized one person and led to the arrest of four others, according to the Provo Police Department.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, police responded to the carjacking when the 18-year-old victim called to report it, according to Provo PD spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland in a press release. The 18-year-old told officers he was visiting a home near Paul Reams Park when a group of males pulled him from his car and assaulted him.

About 45 minutes later, patrol officers found the stolen car being driven northbound near 1300 North and Geneva Road. As officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver allegedly took off toward Orem, fleeing from officers.

“A pursuit was initiated, and neighboring agencies assisted as the vehicle continued to travel north through Orem and American Fork,” said Holland. “The vehicle was stopped by way of a police-initiated ‘pit maneuver’ in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One man reportedly ran from the scene while two men and a woman stayed in the car. All four were eventually arrested and taken into custody for questioning. Their identities have not yet been publicly released.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to Utah Valley Hospital to be treated for his injuries, but Holland confirmed he was released the same night.

An investigation into the carjacking is still ongoing but the Provo Police Department believes everyone involved is accounted for and there is no immediate risk to the community.