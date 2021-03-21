Cache County inmate scales jail yard fences, leads officers on manhunt

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Cache County deputies were taken by a whirlwind of a surprise after an inmate scaled not one but two jail yard fences, and escaped their facilities Sunday.

On March 21, 37-year-old inmate Cecil Vijil during recreation time at 11:17 a.m, scaled a 15-foot tall yard fence and then a 10-foot tall outer perimeter fence that had an additional 2-foot tall raised wire attached, and ran.

According to Lieutenant Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s office, correction deputies attempted to apprehend Vijil, but he was able to escape and ran into fields next to the jail.

He goes on to say Vijil then trashed his blue jumpsuit and delved further into the wet meadow.

Cache County Jail



“Law enforcement officers from both Cache County Sheriff’s Office and Logan City Police

Department responded to the area and set up a large perimeter, keeping the escapee in sight,” Doyle adds.

As many agencies surrounded the escaped inmate, Vijil then attempted to evade capture by arming himself with a board, a press release states.

“Due to the rural area that he was in, officers were able to keep him in sight and away from any citizens,” Doyle shares.

According to a press release, law enforcement officers were able to communicate with Vijil from a distance, and after just over one hour, convinced him to return to custody.

Cecil Vijil was then taken back around 12:19 p.m.

Lieutenant Doyle Peck states as Vijil was taken back into custody, he was then examined by medical staff and returned to the Cache County Jail.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s office, the incident remains under investigation and additional charges will be reviewed by the Cache County Attorney’s Office.

Doyle adds: “The Cache County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the large and coordinated response by local law enforcement agencies. Through the cooperative effort of all responding officers, this individual was able to be safely taken back into custody.”