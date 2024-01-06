SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are seeking help from the community after a high-dollar theft from a wine and liquor store.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2023, police received information about a suspicious circumstance at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Utah State Wine Store, located at 280 West Harris Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found evidence that someone forced open a door to the liquor store, according to a release. Police reportedly did a safety sweep of the building and found that it was empty.

Police said their investigation indicates two unknown men entered the store, tampered with a security camera, and broke into the store’s locked display cabinet. The suspects reportedly stole up to $20,000 worth of liquor and wine.

The suspects wore dark clothing and masks to conceal their identities, according to police. They reportedly left the scene in a white Chrysler Pacifica.

SLCPD has released photos of the suspects, pictured below:

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Additionally, damage to the store is estimated at $10,000.

Police said they have exhausted all leads in the case. Unable to identify the suspects, detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-248992.

“It is unknown what the suspects did or will do with the liquor they stole,” SLCPD stated in the release.

Detectives reportedly believe the suspects may try to re-sell the stolen items in-person or online.

Here is a list of products stolen, provided by SLCPD:

Armand de Brignac “Ace of Spades”

Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose

Blair Athol 23-year whiskey

Château Lafite Rothschild (2016)

Château Latour (2005)

Château Latour (2010)

Château Margaux (2019)

Château Palmer (2016-2017)

Château Pichon Baron (2010-2015)

Convalmore 32-year scotch

Courvoisier L’Esprit cognac

Courvoisier XO cognac

Domaine Faiveley Echezeaux (2018)

Domaine Faiveley Mazis-Chambertin (2020)

Domaine Faiveley Mazis-ChambertinBatard-Montrachet (2020)

Domaine Faiveley Mazis-ChambertinBatard-Montrachet (2021)

Domaine Jacques Prieur Corton-Bressandes (2020)

Frapin Extra cognac, Hennessy X.O cognac

Glenfiddich 30-year-old scotch

Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon Martha’s Vineyard (2016-2017)

Komos Extra Añejo tequila

Krug Grande Cuvee 170th Edition

Louis Roederer Cristal (2014)

Louis Roederer Cristal (2015)

LOUIS XIII Cognac by Remy Martin

Massetino Toscana IGT (2020)

Number JUAN in a Million Extra Anejo Tequila

Spottswoode Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Family Estate (2020)

Tesseron Estate Pym-Rae Red (2017)

The Balvenie scotch (16-, 21-, and 30-year-old)

The Macallan “The Harmony Collection” scotch

The Macallan 25-year scotch

The Macallan double cask 18-year scotch

Vérité Le Desir (2019), Vérité Le Desir La Muse (2019)

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Brut

“Anyone purchasing any of these items third-party should have a general awareness that the items may be stolen. It is illegal to sell alcohol in Utah unless the seller is licensed with the state or otherwise authorized by the State of Utah,” the release states. “To avoid purchasing stolen property, detectives recommend consumers purchase directly from authorized retailers, or demand proof of authentication from the seller. If the seller is unable to provide proof of verification of the product, it may be stolen or counterfeit.”

Knowingly purchasing stolen items is a crime in Utah and may be subject to prosecution, police said.

No further information is available at this time.