SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers were nearly shot as rounds flew over their heads during a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning, June 3, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Amhednasir Abdi, 19, was arrested on charges of fleeing from officers, providing a false identification, and public intoxication as a result of the incident.

The investigation reportedly started just after 3:30 a.m., when officers were patrolling a parking lot near 60 W Market St.

A release states that the officers heard a “volley” of gunshots, and that several rounds flew over their heads. “At least one of the rounds hit a sign above the officers,” police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The officers reportedly called for back-up, resulting in a city-wide response because it was “initially unclear” where the shooter was or “who or what they were shooting at.”

The release states that officers were able to get a description of the suspect, and found someone, later identified as Abdi, who matched that description.

Upon attempting to take Abdi into custody, he reportedly ran from officers near the Wells Fargo building. Officers were then able to arrest him, though he “remained uncooperative with officers and detectives,” the release states.

There are no known gunshot victims at this time. Officers reportedly did find damage to the Orrin G. Hatch federal courthouse.

“Every day when our officers come to work, they risk their lives to maintain the safety of our community,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “This investigation is ongoing but the reckless disregard of someone who openly shoots in a crowded space not only endangers innocent lives, but it also poses an immediate threat to our police officers. I am proud of the bravery of our police officers who found themselves in a dangerous and chaotic situation last night.”

Abdi was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated. More charges may be added as detectives continue their investigation into the incident.

“There is no evidence to suggest this shooting had any connection to any Pride 2023 weekend events,” police say.

No further information is available at this time.