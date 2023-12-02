BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The infant son of Jeremy Albert Best, 48, who is believed to have been abducted by Best on Thursday after Best’s wife was found dead at her Idaho home, has been found deceased, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals hunting on Kepps Crossing Rd. near Dan Creek Rd., east of Idaho Falls.

The two hunters reportedly stated they found a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road who was “naked and making odd statements,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the scene and identified the man as Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for homicide. Best was detained until medical personnel could arrive to treat him for any injuries.

Near the area where Best was found, deputies found Best’s vehicle — a black Chevy SUV — down an embankment off the highway.

At the scene, deputies reportedly found Best’s infant son, Zeke, deceased.

Multiple agencies, including Idaho State Police and the FBI, are currently investigating this case.

After medical clearance, Best was booked into the Bonneville County Jail where he will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case. Further information about this case will be available at an appropriate time in the future as the investigation is still ongoing,” the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

At around noon on Thursday, Best reportedly found himself in trouble with law enforcement in Swan Valley, Idaho. Authorities said Best was walking through the Swan Valley General Store nude.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While Best was taken to the hospital for medical and mental health concerns following the matter, Best was discharged that afternoon.

That same night, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. from a home near 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor, Idaho. The dispatcher heard a disturbance on the line, and deputies went to the house, where they found Best’s wife, Kali Jean Randall, 38, dead.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for the child.

No further information is available at this time.