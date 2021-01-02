Bountiful Police seek aid in identifying vehicle burglary suspects

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police officers are asking the public to help identify two suspects associated with a vehicle burglary out of Bountiful.

On January 2, Bountiful Police Officers shared a video depicting two individuals in black clothing approaching an unattended vehicle.

One of the individuals then goes to open the car door, removes some items and leaves.

Officers are asking the public to help identify and locate those involved.

“Reach out to us if you know who this is. Help me get Officer Dent his first social media-related arrest!” writes the Bountiful Police Department in a Facebook post.

If you know any details or additional information in regards to this theft, call (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 20-3843.