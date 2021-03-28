Bountiful police search for theft suspects

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the prowl for two suspects who are believed to have stolen various belongings from Bountiful residents.

On March 28, the Bountiful Police Department is asking the public to help identify the following suspects.

“We are hoping someone can identify this mail theft suspect,” they write.

In the first video shared by the department, a woman is seen walking toward a residence, grabbing a package and running back to a red vehicle.

“If you know who this is, please call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media. Reference case 21-676,” adds the Bountiful Police Department.

In a separate video, another suspect is seen walking into a Bountiful resident’s front yard and also taking an item.

“…and a second case for everyone, this one is a theft from someone’s front yard. Same as always, if you know who this is, please call and reference case number 21-639,” they write.

If you have any information the Bountiful Police Departments asks to call 801-298-6000 or reach out on social media.