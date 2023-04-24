BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A Bountiful man was arrested by police after he allegedly aided in an attempt to steal a dirt bike and led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a resident’s backyard on Saturday.

Calvin Leroy Moore, 46, faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, and failure to respond to officers. Moore also faces a misdemeanor charge of threat of a dangerous weapon in a fight.

According to police, Moore as well as an unidentified man and woman went to a gas station near 3400 South and Orchard Drive in North Salt Lake. The unidentified suspect exited Moore’s white Dodge Avenger and allegedly attempted to start and steal a dirt bike that was in the parking lot of the gas station.

The owner of the dirt bike reportedly came out of the gas station and confronted the suspect, which escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, Moore got out of his car and pointed a gun at the victim, ending the fight. Moore then went inside the gas station and allegedly threatened to shoot everyone inside.

According to the police affidavit, Moore, the unidentified suspect, and the woman left the gas station in the Dodge with Moore behind the wheel. Moore allegedly swerved to attempt to hit the victim, who was using his cell phone to record the car and catch its license plate.

Police located Moore on Sunday morning in the same white Dodge Avenger and attempted to pull him over. Moore allegedly sped off, leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended after his tires were spiked. Police say Moore attempted to flee on foot and hid in the backyard of a Bountiful resident’s home where he was caught and arrested.

Moore has a criminal history of burglary and homicide by assault and is a convicted felon. He was booked into Davis County Jail.