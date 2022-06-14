BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A Bountiful father was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee with a 3-year-old girl on Monday.

Bountiful Police says there was an active court order to remove three children from the suspect’s custody. The suspect is also the father of the children — a 3-year-old, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old.

When police arrived at the suspect’s home, he was seen pulling up in a vehicle with his three children. When police asked the man to step away from the children, he refused and tried entering his home instead. When police told him to stop moving, he began running around several nearby cars before finally entering the home.

Officers say the suspect’s father was blocking detectives from entering the front door. A few minutes later, the suspect’s father told police the man had fled the home with his 3-year-old daughter.

After searching nearby, the suspect was located several blocks away from the home with the young child. Police told the man to stop moving and step away from the child, but he refused while still holding the girl.

When police attempted to apprehend the suspect, he dropped his child and began fighting with officers. He was eventually tazed three times before finally surrendering to arrest.

During the arrest, authorities found the man in possession of “a small round plastic jar containing a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana.”

Police say the suspect has a history of violent convictions including domestic violence, assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, assault on a peace officer and stalking.

He has been previously convicted of assaulting his ex-wife who is also the mother of his children while she was 33 weeks pregnant. Authorities say there is currently an active protective order for Domestic Violence and Stalking.

Police say the suspect has “made several threats concerning killing his family, even asking his mother to take possession of his firearms because he ‘was afraid he would use them on his family.’”

He has allegedly threatened to take his children to Texas so that his ex-wife would “never see the children again.”

The suspect has been arrested on 12 charges including child kidnapping, obstruction of justice, endangerment of a child, child abuse with injury, assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and more.

He is currently booked at the Davis County Jail