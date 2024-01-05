This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A body was discovered inside a Midvale massage parlor near State Street and 7400 South on Thursday night, Jan. 4. Police have not released many details regarding the body that was found, only that they were treating it as a “suspicious death.”

Unified Police Department Sgt. Aymee Race told ABC4 the body was found around 9 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they spoke with two individuals outside the parlor before finding the body inside.

Detectives have not provided information regarding why they believe the death to be suspicious. Details on the victim and their relation to the massage parlor have also not yet been released.

“This is a very active case at this time,” said Race. “Officers and detectives are working very diligently right now on figuring out what occurred this evening.”

Race said police will make more information public as soon as it is available.