ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Scammers have a new trick to get your card information and make you a victim of fraud.

The St. George Police Department in southern Utah is warning residents of the latest card skimming trend where scammers will drill a hole into the tap-to-pay RFID reader at gas pumps. The drill damages the RFID reader, forcing gas station customers to insert their card into a swipe reader, which skims their card number.

That card is later used fraudulently by the suspects.

To avoid becoming a victim of card skimming, avoid using gas pumps where the RFID reader or other payment devices appear to be damaged. St. George Police recommends letting business owners know if there is damage to any gas pump payment device as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

St. George Police Department said they have not received any reports of the crime so far in St. George, however, the trend has been rising in the United States, including a neighboring state. SGPD did not disclose which neighboring state the trend has been reported in.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, there are steps you can take to protect yourself from any outstanding damage.

First, victims of fraud should contact their bank or credit card’s fraud department to alert them of any fraudulent accounts or charges. Depending on the information taken, victims may want to call the three national credit bureaus and place a fraud alert on their credit report.

Next, fraud victims are encouraged to file an Identity Theft Report with the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 877-438-4338. Victims can also file a complaint with their local police or sheriff’s department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the United States Marshals Service. In the State of Utah, the local FBI agency can be reached at 801-579-1400 and the U.S. Marshals Service can be reached at 801-907-2501.

Even after alerting banks, credit card companies and authorities, victims are encouraged to keep a close eye on their accounts for any further fraudulent accounts or charges and file new alerts on each one.