Autopsy of Tammy Daybell completed

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – The autopsy of Tammy Daybell has been completed by the Utah Medical Examiner.

The results of the autopsy have been given to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The results of the autopsy, however, will not be made public because it is being used as evidence in the investigation against Tammy Daybell’s ex-husband Chad Daybell, according to East Idaho News.

Tammy Daybell died under suspicious circumstances at the couple’s home in Salem, Idaho on October 22, 2019.

Courtesy: East Idaho News

East Idaho News reported that Fremont County Sheriff deputies were called to Tammy and Chad Daybell’s Salem home on Oct. 19, 2019. Chad told law enforcement at the time that Tammy went to bed coughing and he discovered she had died in her sleep. The 49-year-old mother of five had been in good health and was training for a race.

Tammy is said to have visited with her siblings and parents two weeks earlier in Springville, Utah, and showed no sign of sickness, reported East Idaho News.

Weeks after Tammy’s death, Chad reportedly married Lori Vallow Daybell. According to East Idaho News, an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies was launched into her death, along with the death of Lori’s former husband, Charles Vallow, and her two missing children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Tammy’s body was exhumed in December and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office is investigating Chad and Lori for conspiracy, attempted murder, and murder in connection to Tammy’s death.

East Idaho News report that Tammy’s siblings and parents announced the creation of the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation in October “to honor her legacy of service and love of literacy.”

East Idaho News contriuted to this story.