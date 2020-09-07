Authorities seeking information in suspected arson of 11 fires in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities are seeking information in the suspected arson of 11 fires over the weekend in Sanpete County on Sunday.

In a press release issued by the Forest Service, Manti-La Sal National Forest, a string of suspicious fires occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. along Skyline Drive between South Tent Mountain and Potter’s Canyon.

Officials said four of the fires did not spread past the initial starting point. Five of the fires burned approximately one-tenth of an acre. Two of the fires burned approximately one quarter to half an acre.

Crews will be working the fires through Monday but all fires are considered contained at this time. The public is asked to avoid that area.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the U.S. Forest Service at 775-355-5337.