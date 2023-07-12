YUCCA, Arizona (ABC4) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced the identification of human remains that were found in December 2022 in a remote desert area.

According to a press release from the MCSO, with the assistance of Othram Inc., they positively identified the human remains as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, of Kingman, Arizona.

The human remains were first discovered on December 4, 2022, near Alamo Rd. and Boriana Mine Rd. A man riding side-by-side when he found the remains. He allegedly noticed a large pile of debris, and among the debris were some human remains wrapped in a tarp.

Deputies arrived on the scene, then transferred the deceased to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. There a team conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death but was unable to identify him. It was not until July 2023, with the help of Othram Inc. that they were able to identify the man.

When they first found the man, he was found with brown “Durango Rebel” men’s boots size 11-11.5, a dark-colored Professional Fishing Gear t-shirt, blue jeans size 39W and 34L, as well as a silver link necklace, a silver ring, and a silver watch. He also had a Bic-style lighter, and a novelty cover of a cellphone with the words “Fishing is calling you.” The victim also had a tattoo of the name Chase with the date 5/13/?? (last two numbers were illegible.)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has not announced the cause of death, or if they believe foul play may have been involved. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the MCSO detective division at (928)-753-0753 and reference DR#22-045997.