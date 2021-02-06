Armed sexual assault and robbery suspect dies in a line of gunfire, Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are currently investigating the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting, Friday.

On February 5, Ogden deputies were dispatched on reports for an aggravated robbery, sexual assault, and vehicle theft at 7:11 p.m.

According to the Ogden Police Department, the suspect displayed a handgun during the assault and then took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Officials were then able to locate the vehicle hours later near 30th and Washington Boulevard, and as they began to approach, the alleged suspect ran.

“Officers gave chase on foot and began searching a backyard in the 2900 block of Grant,” informs Ogden Police Chief, Eric Young.

As the department continued searching through the backyard, the alleged suspect reappeared and quickly produced a firearm.

“The suspect stood up in the bed of a pick-up truck and produced a handgun at the officers,” Young adds.

The department goes on to say that the officers then fired their guns, fatally striking the alleged suspect.

Neither of the officers were injured.

According to Ogden Police Department, both officers were equipped with body worn cameras and their footage is now being gathered.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is conducting an independent investigation and the Ogden Police Department will conduct a separate internal investigation.

Both Ogden Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Weber County investigators are working to identify the suspect and make notification to his family.

The Ogden Police Department will hold a detailed briefing and provide further information on Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.