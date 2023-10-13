SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One man has been killed in a deadly shooting that took place in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 13.

The victim, who has only been identified as a “man in his 20s,” was shot and killed in the area of 600 East and 200 South sometime after 1 a.m. Police received a call from a community member who found the victim around 1:45 a.m.

Despite life-saving efforts from Salt Lake City Fire and the Gold Cross Ambulance, the man died on the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim got into an argument with one or multiple suspects and someone shot the victim as he stood near the southwest corner of 600 East and 200 South. The suspect(s) then got into a car and fled the area.

“It is possible the suspect or suspects may have ditched evidence behind,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a press release. “Anyone who finds anything suspicious is instructed not to touch or move the object and instead call 9-1-1 so officers can investigate.”

Residents and businesses in the area between 100 and 400 South and 500 and 700 East are asked to review home and business security cameras between 1:15 a.m. and 2 a.m. for any footage that may help the investigation. Detectives said footage may show a group of people walking together or any vehicles coming or leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

While the shooter still remains at large, Salt Lake City Detectives said they do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community and this is likely an isolated incident caused by an escalation during an argument.

SLCPD said this the 14th homicide in Salt Lake City in 2023. Officers are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s name and age and to notify next-of-kin.