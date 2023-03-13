AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A man who pleaded guilty to drug distribution last month was charged on Saturday after allegedly attacking a 14-year-old teen with a meat tenderizer, according to court documents.

Horacio Moya, 21, was charged at the Fourth Judicial District Court in Utah County on Saturday, March 11, with first-degree aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

Moya pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Feb. 13 after police conducted a traffic stop in December 2022. He was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 27.

Court documents state that the 14-year-old victim was driven to a park in American Fork on Thursday, Jan. 5, by a friend who was also 14 years old. After they parked the vehicle, two men, one later identified as Moya, exited from an adjacent car. Moya allegedly began to assault the victim in the back of the car by repeatedly punching and kicking them.

The victim then got out of the car and was struck in the back of the head by a hard object, which they later told police was a meat tenderizer, according to charging documents. The assault reportedly left two deep lacerations on the back of the victim’s head.

Moya allegedly took the victim’s shoes and phone before driving away. American Fork police say residents called 911 after they saw the victim wandering through the residential area.

The court has ordered Moya to be held without bail at the Utah County Jail.