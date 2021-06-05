Suspect allegedly involved in Taylorsville homicide in custody

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department has taken a person into custody regarding the fatal shooting that took place out of Taylorsville, Friday night.

According to court documents, on June 4, the Unified Police Department responded to Atherton Park Apartments located at 4545 South Atherton Drive in Taylorsville for an assault with a weapon call.

Police tell ABC4, when officers arrived on scene, witnesses reported multiple shots fired and a man, now identified as Joey Michael Duran to be on the ground bleeding profusely.

Following the discovery, the victim was immediately taken to an area hospital, where he then died due to the extent of his injuries, police say.

As the Unified Police Department continued in investigating the crime scene, officers noted multiple apartment floors to be struck with bullets.

“There were 5 empty casings right outside apartment 76 which was located on the second floor directly east of apartment 77. There were also several empty casings on the grass about 20 feet away from the victim,” court documents read.

According to UPD, a safety sweep was conducted in apartment #76 to ensure no other victims were inside.

“Officers opened the door, announced police, and a female, later identified as Sofia Penrod came from a back bedroom,” informs the department.

Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Sofia Penrod, was then transported and interviewed at the Sheriff’s office.

According to the police department, during the interview, Penrod was caught in numerous lies and changed her story often.

“Her initial story was [that] she was at the apartment babysitting for her half-sister, [and] she woke up to gunshots and had no idea what had occurred,” arresting documents detail.

Officers say Penrod eventually admitted to knowing Joey Duran and reported she only met him once and that he was her cousin.

“A search warrant was obtained to complete a search on the phone taken from Sofia’s person prior to her being transported to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives conducted a physical search of the phone and located several messages sent from a social media account Sofie admitted to being hers. These messages were sent around the time the shots fired reports came into dispatch,” UPD tells ABC4.

According to officials, Penrod sent messages to various people reading: “Coco family just came Booboo shot them”, and “My brother and I bucked at some n**** outside…He dipped with the kids I’m alone n****.”

Police say 21-year-old Sofia Marie Penrod is currently in custody and will face charges for murder and obstruction of justice.