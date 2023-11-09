WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — The man accused of shooting and killing another man in a West Bountiful parking lot in the beginning of November was charged with 20 felonies on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Jake Thomas Jackson, 31, was charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, 16 counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm with injury, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and third-degree felony stalking.

Jackson allegedly shot and killed the victim, Zachary Carson, 50, amid a lover’s quarrel in the Lowe’s parking lot near 500 West and 400 North in West Bountiful.

According to charging documents, Jackson approached his estranged wife and Carson in the parking lot just after 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 after tracking his wife’s car with a tracking device. Jackson allegedly began arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife about being with Carson before pulling out a handgun.

Prosecutors say Jackson shot Carson once, causing him to fall back into his car, face down. That’s when Jackson allegedly fired 17 more shots into Carson’s back.

After the shooting, Jackson allegedly turned the gun on his estranged wife, demanding she take him to their son. She was able to escape in her own car and called police. Meanwhile, charging documents say Jackson fled toward Moab in southern Utah, nearly four hours and 200 miles away. Moab law enforcement spiked Jackson’s tires and an hours-long standoff ensued on Highway 191.

Jackson was apprehended after officers used chemical munitions to force him out of his car. Police reported finding “multiple firearms, knives and a bag of ammunition,” according to charging documents.

Police say surveillance video at the Lowe’s parking lot showed Jackson waited for three hours for his estranged wife to return to her car with Carson. The woman told police she had been separated from Jackson for about a year and Carson was helping her with her divorce paperwork.