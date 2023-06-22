EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — A man from Saratoga Springs was arrested by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He has been accused of over 20 car break-ins between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to a booking affidavit, Mosiah Vae Taumoepeau, 20, broke into 23 cars stealing cash, wallets, and credit cards. He faces a misdemeanor charge of burglary of a vehicle as well as third-degree felony charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a financial card.

Utah County deputies received a tip about a man in a white hoodie who was checking car doors in a parking lot near 4000 East Pony Express. That man was later identified as Taumoepeau. When deputies arrived, Taumoepeau reportedly told police he was “walking around with no real direction.”

Taumoepeau later admitted to being in the parking lot to “hit glass,” which he explained meant breaking into cars, according to the affidavit. Officers said at that time Taumoepeau had broken into about seven cars but he denied breaking into any of the 18 cars in Eagle Mountain the night before.

Officers detained Taumoepeau and went to his Saratoga Springs home to search his belongings. While there, officers reportedly found two wallets that belonged to victims from the night before as well as $1,000 in cash and numerous gift cards and credit cards.

While at the jail, detectives interviewed Taumoepeau about the break-ins. Taumoepeau allegedly admitted to breaking into over 10 cars the night before though he “lost track” of how many.

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Taumoepeau is being held without bail.