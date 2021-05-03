Alleged killer violates parole, police have known him since he was 16

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Terence Vos, 31, is currently in state prison after violating his parole.

Police say while he was out on parole Saturday morning, he shot and killed his girlfriend, 32-year-old Shandon Nicole Scott, near Millcreek.

He then put her body in a car and drove on I-80 until he crashed.

Looking at Vos’ criminal history, it is 15 years of crime in the making.

Vos has been committing felonies since he was a teenager.

It started with firing a gun from a vehicle on a highway in 2006 to a conviction of aggravated assault by a prisoner and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both of which are felonies.

That happened in 2017.

Now in 2021, United Police say he will probably face his most serious charges whenever those are handed down.

“Domestic violence is incredibly complex,” says Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler.

Vos is the sole suspect in his girlfriend’s death, and police say he committed the act of violence while on out on parole.

The Utah Department of Corrections released this statement to ABC4:

“Terence Vos did receive approval from the Board for an earlier release date, from 6/16/2020 moved up about a month to 5/21/2020. At the time, he had an address approved for release and met the criteria for an early release as part of our COVID-19 response in collaboration with the Board.”

“I lost a daughter to domestic violence years ago and it’s a tough thing,” says a West Valley community member who wants to stay anonymous.

He goes by Bill and lives near the home of suspicious gang activity.

Bill says he doesn’t understand how Vos could be on parole considering his violent past.

Police say Utah Highway Patrol took him into custody Saturday and he is now in the Utah State Prison in Draper.

Cutler says he was a known gang member, but can’t confirm if he still is.

She added now that Vos is back in prison, he will be there for a long time.

“We are not in a big rush to file charges,” says Cutler. “He is not going anywhere, so Unified Police Detectives and the District Attorney’s Office will be working on that.”

Vos was wanted on a board of pardons violation warrant.

We could not confirm the specifics of that, but we know charges will be handed down soon.