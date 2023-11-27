SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was taken into custody in Salt Lake City over the weekend after he allegedly drove drunk and recklessly did donuts in a parking lot, according to Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said Cody James Browe, 24, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car in a parking lot near 1900 South 300 West just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. According to a booking affidavit, officers immediately smelled an “overwhelming odor of alcohol” from the cracked window of Browe’s car.

Browe allegedly showed obvious signs of impairment, according to police, including glazed, watery, and glassy eyes and slurred speech. Police conducted a search of Browe’s car, reportedly finding a mostly empty bottle of vodka and a gun.

During the investigation, Browe allegedly admitted to drinking and doing donuts in the parking lot. Police say Browe also blew four times the legal limit during a breathalyzer alcohol test.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the booking affidavit, Browe was on probation for a previous crime and restricted from owning or having a gun. Police then reportedly arrested Browe and booked him into Salt Lake Metro Jail.

Browe faces a second-degree felony charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and misdemeanor charges of DUI, having an open alcohol container in the car, driving with alcohol in his system as an alcohol-restricted driver, and driving without an interlock system.