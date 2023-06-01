SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police arrested a man in possession of illicit drugs and a gun on Wednesday, May 31.
Anthony Spells, 19, faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute (second-degree felony), purchase/transfer/possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person (third-degree felony), among other traffic-related charges.
Police stopped Spells shortly before 9:15 p.m. at around 200 South 900 West. He reportedly had stopped past a “clearly marked stop line” at a red light.
Officers found that Spells didn’t have a license and asked him to get out of the car. As Spells got out, officers saw that he had a handgun in his waistband that he was illegally concealing.
After arresting Spells, officers found “about 150 grams of crack cocaine, about 60 fentanyl pills, and almost $2,000 dollars in cash,” a release states.
Officers reportedly seized the car and booked Spells into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.
No further information is available at this time.