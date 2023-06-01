SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police arrested a man in possession of illicit drugs and a gun on Wednesday, May 31.

Anthony Spells, 19, faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute (second-degree felony), purchase/transfer/possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person (third-degree felony), among other traffic-related charges.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Police stopped Spells shortly before 9:15 p.m. at around 200 South 900 West. He reportedly had stopped past a “clearly marked stop line” at a red light.

Officers found that Spells didn’t have a license and asked him to get out of the car. As Spells got out, officers saw that he had a handgun in his waistband that he was illegally concealing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After arresting Spells, officers found “about 150 grams of crack cocaine, about 60 fentanyl pills, and almost $2,000 dollars in cash,” a release states.

Officers reportedly seized the car and booked Spells into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.