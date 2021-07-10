ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: 7-year-old child shot and killed in Heber

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are seeking further information regarding a deadly shooting that took the life a child in Heber, Friday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9, the 911 Center received a call from a man stating he was on his way to the Heber Valley Hospital with his 7-year-old daughter.

Deputies state that around 10:50 p.m.,doctors began treating the child for a gunshot wound and an investigation became underway.

After Wasatch County deputies responded to the hospital, they rushed to the scene of the crime: the Wasatch Commons Apartments. Deputies say shortly after arriving, a gunshot was heard within the area.

As the team began to prowl the scene, three intoxicated individuals were discovered and taken into custody.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, at about 11:30 p.m., the child had succumbed to her injuries.

As the incident remains under investigation by the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force, deputies tell citizens, the Sheriff’s Office has searched the area and considers it safe for residents at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information you may have of suspicious activity near the Wasatch Commons Apartments the evening of July 9. If you have any information call their tip line at 435-654-WCSO.