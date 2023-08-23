SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police said he was driving the wrong way on I-15 at speeds over 100 miles per hour in order to “have intercourse with a friend.”

William Tyler Emerson, 30, faces misdemeanor charges of wrong-way DUI, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, and failure to observe a barricade or light sign.

A Utah Highway Patrol said Emerson showed a disregard for the safety of others in “one of the most blatant and dangerous ways [he] has ever seen.”

The encounter began just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Callers reported a wrong-way driver heading southbound on northbound I-15 near the Weber County Line in Sunset. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper caught up to the driver, later identified as Emerson, who was speeding down the HOV lane.

The trooper attempted a PIT maneuver but failed. Centerville police officers eventually spotted Emerson, allegedly driving 102 mph near Park Lane. Centerville police were able to safely bring Emerson to a stop after he traveled through a construction zone where workers were actively working.

During an interview with police, Emerson allegedly would have random outbursts of laughter. Utah Highway Patrol reported Emerson said the incident was “fun” and he remembered hitting his car’s governor at 120 miles per hour.

When asked, Emerson allegedly told officers he intentionally drove the wrong way to have intercourse with a friend and he had smoked marijuana before getting in the car. Troopers said they could immediately see Emerson was impaired, reporting he had a short attention span and bloodshot eyes.

Emerson underwent a field sobriety test, in which he reportedly showed several clues of impairment. Troopers said he consented to a chemical blood test, though as of the report, those results were still pending.

Emerson was booked into the Davis County Jail on the aforementioned charges.