Accused serial rapist pleads guilty to brutal attacks on women

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man charged with multiple rapes and attacks on women between 1994 and 2001 pleaded guilty on Thursday.
Mark Douglas Burns, 69, of Ogden, was arrested in September after investigators said a piece of DNA from Burns’ half brother led detectives to him.
During the investigation, officials found several other rapes and sexual assaults linked to the same suspect.
He pleaded guilty to 17 counts related to rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, and burglary.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
