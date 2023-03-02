CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Five teenagers are facing felony charges after they allegedly fired multiple shots at a residence in Cedar City on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

According to the affidavit, Iron County deputies were dispatched to Cedar City on reports of shots fired on Tuesday. While deputies were on their way to the scene, they reportedly saw a black Jeep Cherokee matching the description witnesses provided.

The Jeep allegedly did not make a complete stop at the stop sign on 2200 N 2300 W and continued onto Airport Road. The occupants then turned all the lights off the vehicle and continued driving, according to the probable cause document.

At this point, deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at 1500 N Airport Road and did a search of the Jeep. They recovered a 22. caliber handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle.

An investigation later revealed that six people were in the Jeep when two of them got out and fired two guns at a home located near the 4000 N block of 2525 W in Cedar City.

Deputies confirmed that everyone in the Jeep that teens knew the residence was occupied. They also reportedly went to the residence to “fix a problem.”

No injuries were reported.

Five of the six teens were arrested on the following charges:

Gabriel Alexander Monzon, 19, is facing charges including felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony; unlawful for minor to consume alcohol, a class B misdemeanor; computer crimes – disclosing/disseminating another’s identity, a class B misdemeanor.

Garrian Harris Perkins, 18, is facing a felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

Matthew Joseph Lucero, 19, is facing a felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

Miguel Josue Cruz, 19, is facing a felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony.

Gerardo Cedena, 18, is facing a felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony; and use of an imitation controlled substance, a class C misdemeanor.

They have been booked into the Iron County Jail for the charges previously stated.