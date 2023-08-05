HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A 41-year-old man was shot and killed at Eagles Lodge in Hurricane on Friday, according to Hurricane City Police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 p.m. on August 4. Upon responding to the scene at Eagles Lodge, located at 495 East 800 North, officers found a male victim who had been shot.

The 41-year-old Hurricane resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify a suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle. That suspect, who has been identified as Bryan Hill, 55, was later found at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

This is an active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information is released.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

“The Hurricane City Police Department extends their deepest sympathy to the victim’s family,” a release states.