A photo of a parking lot at Salt Lake City International Airport during sunrise on Saturday, May 20, 2023 (Photo: SLCPD, May 20, 2023)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Four teens allegedly tried to steal rental cars from the Salt Lake City Airport early Saturday morning.

Salt Lake City Police responded to the incident just before 12:20 a.m. on May 20. Officers with the Airport Division reportedly learned that four teens had stolen a Nissan Altima owned by a rental car company.

Police say that after stealing the Nissan, the teens put traffic cones over the tire shredders so that they could leave the garage. “However, the tire shredders worked as designed and immediately deflated the tires,” a press release states.

The four teens reportedly got out of the stolen Nissan and attempted to steal another rental car. Police say that at this time, a car drove by, and the teens ran away and tried jumping over a fence.

Officers stopped the four teens and learned that they had consumed alcohol and marijuana. Officers also found “multiple sets of rental keys” in their possession, the release states.

Police say the teens had gone to the airport by taking public transportation. Officers reportedly released two suspects, ages 13 and 15, who were siblings, to their parents.

Officers released the third suspect, who is 15, to her mother.

The fourth suspect, who is also 15, was booked into the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

“Criminal charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, are expected,” the release states.

No further information is currently available.