KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Kane County Sheriff’s deputies seized more than 22 pounds of fentanyl in a traffic stop on Friday — an amount estimated to be more than 100,000 pills — and arrested four people who were also in possession of a machete and traveling with a toddler.

Alexis Archuleta Rivas was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (first-degree felony), endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult (third-degree felony), category I restricted person transaction of a dangerous weapon with unlawful purpose (third-degree felony), as well as multiple traffic violations.

On Dec. 8, a Kane County deputy was sitting stationary on US-89 Westbound at mile post 58.

The deputy saw a black Ford Fusion heading west, and upon running its license plate, learned that there was a warrant out for the vehicle. The deputy then noticed the driver traveling 40 mph in a 65 mph zone, before making a sharp right turn and cutting the corner.

According to the affidavit, Rivas, the driver, pulled into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and the deputy approached the car.

The deputy found four adults and one toddler in the car. The front passenger, Tomas, reportedly told the deputy that the car belonged to his mother. None of the individuals in the car had a driver’s license, according to the affidavit.

After being asked to exit the car, Rivas told the deputy that they had gone on a trip to Arizona to see the female passenger’s family. The affidavit states that Rivas “appeared very nervous” and could not remember the name of the motel where they allegedly stayed.

A canine then conducted a search of the car and alerted to the rear passenger seat. Upon searching the car, deputies found a black backpack in the trunk containing “several packages of blue pills,” the affidavit states.

Deputies reportedly also found a black machete knife between the driver’s seat and center console, as well as two more packages of pills in the glove box. Deputies then found a bundle of cash wrapped in rubber bands in the female passenger’s purse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All individuals in the car were arrested, and the toddler was taken to St. George to a shelter.

Tomas and Alexis allegedly admitted to possession of the fentanyl, as well as to selling the drug, giving addresses of where they intended to do drop-offs. Upon weighing the nine packages of fentanyl pills seized, deputies found the total weight to be 22.4 pounds. There was estimated to be more than 100,000 pills in the packages.

All four adults in the car were booked into the Kane County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.