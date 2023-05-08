WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — A man was shot at Valley Fair Mall on Monday evening, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

The man is believed to be about 30 years old, and his injury is non-life-threatening. Police say three juveniles have been taken into custody. There are reportedly no outstanding suspects.

Investigators are working to determine the details that led up to the shooting. Police believe this is an isolated accident.

A small area north of the center court is sealed off for crime scene processing. The rest of the mall is expected to continue operating as usual, officials said.

This is a developing story.