SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Halloween was a long night for law enforcement along the Wasatch Front as officers responded to — or were involved in — three separate shootings late Tuesday from Weber to Salt Lake counties.

The three shootings all happened within an hour of midnight, leaving at least four people injured and one man fatally shot by police. So far, only one arrest has been made.

POLICE SHOOTING IN COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS

Authorities say police fatally shot a man who approached officers holding two swords in Cottonwood Heights.

In a news release, the Cottonwood Heights Police Department said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Cove Creek Circle, a dead-end street on the city’s west side.

The man allegedly approached Unified and Cottonwood Heights officers with a weapon in each hand. The officers tried to shock the man with stun guns, but when it was ineffective, they shot him. He died at the scene.

The incident began in nearby Midvale, where the man was an alleged person of interest in a domestic violence complaint, the release states. When officers arrived to that home, the man drove off toward Cottonwood Heights, and police gave chase.

Neighbors in Cottonwood Heights told ABC4 that they the sirens blaring and police speaking with the man through a PA system.

“I heard a lot of sirens, and then about two or three minutes later, I heard this boom, boom, and I thought it was a gun,” said Cari Cameron, who lives in the city. “And I heard more sirens. And then I thought, well, maybe it’s just fireworks. But then I didn’t hear anything else.”



An Officer Involved Critical Incident team is investigating the shooting, police say.

3 HURT IN MILLCREEK SHOOTING

Three people suffered minor injuries after gunshots rang out just before midnight near the Artesian Springs Apartments in Millcreek.

Police told ABC4 that officers received a call about “men asking for a tire in a parking garage” before a dispute arose and shots were fired.

Responding officers found three people with minor wounds in the apartment complex. None of them were hospitalized.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

MAN CRITICALLY HURT IN HOOPER SHOOTING

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said officers found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a home in Hooper near 6200 West and 5700 South. A woman allegedly called 911, saying she pulled the trigger.

Deputies found the woman a short distance away from the home and arrested her. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment.