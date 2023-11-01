MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Three people suffered minor injuries after a shooting near an apartment complex in Millcreek on Tuesday night.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 that police responded to the shooting near 100 East and Columbia Avenue, just before midnight. At first, Cutler said officers initially treated the incident as an “active shooter” situation as security reported the suspect was “actively firing rounds.”

Officers began searching the nearby apartment complex for the suspect and found three victims. Cutler said all three victims suffered only minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

After a preliminary investigation, first responders determined it was not an active shooter situation but the shooting stemmed from a property dispute between the victims.

The suspect who fired shots has not been located and is still at large, Cutler confirmed.