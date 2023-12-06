SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several law enforcement agencies throughout the Wasatch Front cracked down on retail theft resulting in 28 arrests and about $12,000 of recovered stolen property in a sweeping multi-day sting known as “Operation Holiday Steals.”

The Utah Attorney General’s Office said the operation focused on those stealing from nine retailers who participated in the sing, including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Target and more. Among those who were apprehended were two Adult Probation and Parole fugitives, one parole violator, one narcotics arrest and a felony arrest of an organized retail theft crew that had been charged with similar crimes in multiple states.

“Four of the individuals led officers on foot pursuits and several of them had specific tools used for removing security devices from merchandise in their possession,” reported the AG’s Office. “One individual had eight counterfeit $100 bills in his possession.”

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown commended the work of his department’s officers and detectives as well as the coordination between every agency throughout the valley.

“Operations like this send a clear message that thieves will not have impunity here in Salt Lake City,” said Chief Brown. “Our local retail industry connects our community to the world, and retail theft is a serious offense that impacts everyone.”

FBI crime data shows property crime in Utah has been on a steady decline, despite seeing a small bump in 2020. In 2022, there were over 60,000 property crime incidents, most of which reportedly happened at residential homes. Department stores and discount store property crimes accounted for 7% of all property crimes in Utah last year.

Salt Lake City Police said property crime is down 13% in Utah’s capital and violent crime is down 12%, year-over-year. Still, SLCPD said this sting serves as a good reminder for community members to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling 911.

“Never engage with thieves,” warned SLCPD in a press release. “Instead, prioritize being a good witness and quickly notifying law enforcement.”

The Utah Attorney General’s Crimes Against State Economy (CASE) Strike Force led the operation with the help of police forces in Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, Sandy, South Salt Lake and agents from Adult Probation and Parole, the State Fire Marshall and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.