HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly fired an airsoft gun at a vehicle “accidentally” in Huntsville last Saturday.

Brady Scott Walker, 21, is facing two counts of aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies.

According to the Weber County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired near 6800 E 100 S in Huntsville at about 4 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

A woman reportedly told authorities that a man, later identified as Walker, pointed a handgun at her as she was driving and fired several times from a red passenger car.

Deputies located Walker’s vehicle parked in a driveway about a block away from the scene, the affidavit says. Walker was then reportedly taken into custody by authorities from inside the residence.

He later admitted to pointing the airsoft gun at the victim’s vehicle and “accidentally” pressing the trigger. Walker allegedly told deputies the gun had a “light trigger.”

Authorities determined the airsoft gun was the firearm used in the incident.

No injuries were reported. The victim’s vehicle sustained damage to the windshield. The woman had believed the firearm was a real gun, according to the probable cause document.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.

Walker has been booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility on the charges previously stated.