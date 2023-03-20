TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A Tooele man previously convicted of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday, March 19, for allegedly shooting a child on accident while intoxicated.
Kurt Anthony Mora, 58, is facing 10 charges, including:
- six counts of purchase, transfer, possess, use of a firearm by a restricted person; all third-degree felonies
- carry a dangerous weapon under the influence alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor
- discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor
- use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor
- possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor
According to the affidavit, Tooele Police were dispatched to a residence near the 500 block of Sunset Ave. on a report saying a man had shot a child. Upon arrival, a witness reportedly told officers that he handed Mora his firearm and as Mora took hold of the gun, it went off and hit a two-year-old child.
When speaking to the officers, Mora and his wife allegedly admitted to having firearms in his residence even though they knew Mora was a restricted person.
Another witness reportedly said Mora was intoxicated during the incident, and officers could smell alcohol on Mora’s breath, the affidavit stated.
A search of Mora’s home revealed five firearms with ammunition in closets and drawers as well as dozens of bags containing marijuana and a white powdery substance. Officers allegedly also found a scale and bags of marijuana, THC vape pens and drug paraphernalia.
Mora was convicted of third-degree driving under the influence in July 2005, and he pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor of the same charge in August 2021.