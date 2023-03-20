TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A Tooele man previously convicted of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday, March 19, for allegedly shooting a child on accident while intoxicated.

Kurt Anthony Mora, 58, is facing 10 charges, including:

six counts of purchase, transfer, possess, use of a firearm by a restricted person; all third-degree felonies

carry a dangerous weapon under the influence alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor

discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor

use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

According to the affidavit, Tooele Police were dispatched to a residence near the 500 block of Sunset Ave. on a report saying a man had shot a child. Upon arrival, a witness reportedly told officers that he handed Mora his firearm and as Mora took hold of the gun, it went off and hit a two-year-old child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When speaking to the officers, Mora and his wife allegedly admitted to having firearms in his residence even though they knew Mora was a restricted person.

Another witness reportedly said Mora was intoxicated during the incident, and officers could smell alcohol on Mora’s breath, the affidavit stated.

A search of Mora’s home revealed five firearms with ammunition in closets and drawers as well as dozens of bags containing marijuana and a white powdery substance. Officers allegedly also found a scale and bags of marijuana, THC vape pens and drug paraphernalia.

Mora was convicted of third-degree driving under the influence in July 2005, and he pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor of the same charge in August 2021.