SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009.

The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.

According to law enforcement authorities, the incident between two rival gangs occurred on the west side of Salt Lake City. The rival gangs reportedly got into an argument that spilled onto I-15. That’s when shots were allegedly fired between the two cars involved, a green Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Nissan Maxima.

Authorities reported that Ramirez and his brother were riding inside the Jeep. Matthew Day, who was convicted of manslaughter later that year, was reportedly the driver of the Nissan but police did not believe he was the shooter. MacNeil and Campbell are believed to be the two missing suspects who fired shots from the Nissan that ultimately resulted in Ramirez’s death.

The Department of Public Safety said few case details are available to the public in the interest of constitutional considerations and to protect the safety of witnesses.

The arrests come after the culmination of 14 years of investigative interviews, as well as some help from the public after the department offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.