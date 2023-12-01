PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Two officers suffered injuries and a suspect was taken into custody after an overnight pursuit in Provo early Friday morning, Dec. 1.

The pursuit started around 2:30 a.m. near 300 South and 500 West when officers attempted to stop a car allegedly not displaying a license plate. According to Provo Police Department spokesperson Janna-Lee Holland, the car did not stop and began to “drive recklessly” in an attempt to flee. Holland said the attempt to pull the car over was quickly stopped for safety reasons.

The driver of the car, later identified as Tareq Basem Hamdan, 23, allegedly continued to drive away. While allegedly attempting to flee, Holland said Hamdan swerved to strike an officer’s patrol car he spotted in the area.

“The officer braked and narrowly avoided being hit,” Holland explained in a press release. “This action necessitated re-engaging in a pursuit.”

Police pursued the suspect car to the north end of the city, only ending the vehicle pursuit when Hamdan reportedly crashed into a parked car. Hamdan allegedly fled on foot, starting a “lengthy foot chase” which police say ended with Hamdan being taken into custody near 1800 North and Carterville Road.

Holland said two officers suffered injuries as part of the pursuit but did not disclose the extent of the injuries. One of the officers was treated at a local hospital and later released. Holland confirmed Hamdan was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment after “jumping off a high wall.” He was treated and later released before being booked into the Utah County Jail.

Holland says Hamdan faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including aggravated assault, fleeing, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.