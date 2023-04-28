SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two men have been arrested on Wednesday, April 26, in connection with an attempted burglary in Salt Lake City.

According to the affidavit, a business owner near 430 North Wright Brothers Drive reported to police at 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday that two men, later identified as Brandon Johnson, 41, and Nickolas Murdock, 28, were seen leaving the property through a hole in the fence.

The two men reportedly started running when they saw officers on the scene and split up. Officers were able to take Johnson into custody after a brief chase and struggle. They recovered heroin and a knife on him as well, the affidavit stated.

Police say a K9 unit was able to track Murdock down and find him hiding in a nearby dumpster. Officers took him into custody and recovered a knife on him. Murdock was previously convicted of a felony crime on three separate occasions, according to the probable cause document.

Johnson was arrested on one count of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor; obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor; failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

Murdock is facing one count of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Both of them are booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for the charges previously stated.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.