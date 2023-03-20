SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two Colorado men have been arrested and charged federally on Monday, March 20, after fleeing a traffic stop in southern Utah, which led to the discovery of fentanyl pills and a stolen firearm in the vehicle.

According to the U.S. District Court of Utah, Dylan Kelly, 19, and Navin Daryan Wright, 20, are charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The affidavit states that Utah Highway Patrol troopers noticed a gray BMW speeding on Interstate 70 near Richfield on Jan. 6. When troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle sped away and allegedly began to change lanes erratically.

A pursuit that went over 100 mph on the freeway allegedly ensued. However, troopers had to terminate the pursuit when the driver took the exit into Richfield City and continued to drive over 80 mph.

Troopers reportedly deployed a flat tire device near mile marker 43 on I-70 when the vehicle entered the freeway once again. According to the affidavit, the device took out one tire of the BMW, but the vehicle did not stop and drove into Salina City.

Troopers eventually took Kelly and another occupant into custody. Wright fled on foot and was later taken into custody. Police allegedly backtracked Wright’s footsteps and found two bundles of fentanyl pills.

About one pound of fentanyl pills was located under a vehicle near where Kelly was arrested. In the BMW, authorities discovered a stolen gun, meth and alcohol.

Wright was arrested in Grand Junction, Colorado, on March 15 and had his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. Kelly appeared before the court on March 20 in St. George.