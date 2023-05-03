OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Two people believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of an Ogden man back in March were arrested on Monday, May 1.

The Ogden Police Department announced Wednesday that detectives have arrested Hugo Zamora, 25, and a 17-year-old teen, who are accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old man during a robbery on Tuesday, March 14.

According to the affidavit, police found Ogden resident Robert Bien, 34, deceased with apparent gunshot wounds near 2957 Childs Ave. at about 3 a.m.

A witness reportedly told police that a black Honda with no license plate stopped on the side of the road where the witness and Bien were. One of the suspects had a gun, however, the probable cause document did not specify who.

The teen allegedly took 60 dollars from the witness, but Bien refused to cooperate with the suspects’ demand to empty his pockets. Police say Bien was ultimately shot and killed on the scene.

When interviewed by authorities, Zamora allegedly confirmed he was with the teenager the night of the shooting, and it was the teenager who got out of the vehicle and “ended up on the ground” with another person.

Zamora then reportedly said he heard shots and saw the teenager get up from the ground. The two left in their vehicle after that, according to the affidavit.

Zamora has been booked into the Weber County Jail for aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and obstruction of justice. The 17-year-old teen was reportedly booked into a juvenile detention facility for the same charges.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Ogden Police Department Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228.