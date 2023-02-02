SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two men have been arrested today in connection with a fatal shooting at a Glendale townhouse complex Wednesday, according to authorities.

Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez, 23, is facing first-degree murder and second-degree obstruction of justice charges. Julio Steven Cardona, 30, is facing a second-degree felony charge for purchasing, transferring, possessing, use of a firearm by a restricted person.

SLCPD officers were dispatched to a townhouse complex near 1665 South Riverside Drive around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop, with a critical gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The press release states that SLCPD detectives reviewed video evidence at the scene, which showed Cardona carrying a firearm and then handing it to Avila-Jimenez.

Detectives say they believe Avila-Jimenez got into a fight with Serawop. Then, Avila-Jimenez allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds, with at least one shot hitting Serawop. The shooting was captured on several video cameras, according to the probable cause document.

This reportedly marks the first Salt Lake City homicide in 2023.

Both suspects have been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.