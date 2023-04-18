DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two Salt Lake County residents were arrested on Tuesday in Duchesne County for alleged mail theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Charles Boyd Montoya, 45, and Kloey Marie Willis, 26, are facing multiple felony charges after Duchesne County deputies stopped them on US-40 for an unilluminated license plate on Tuesday and found bags of illicit drugs in their vehicle.

Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office

According to the affidavit, deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Montoya on US-40 at milepost 110 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for not having a light on the license plate. While waiting for them to get their identifications, the deputy reportedly smelled marijuana from the vehicle. Deputies then found a small zip lock bag near Willis’ leg appearing to contain marijuana residue, officials said.

Another bag containing 116 grams of methamphetamine was also recovered on the passenger side floor, according to the probable cause document. Additionally, deputies located a black bag in the backseat that contained 19 pieces of mail belonging to Duchesne County residents. Some of the mail allegedly had identifying information from the State of Utah.

Another green bag recovered from the vehicle contained meth pipes, powdered heron in tin foil and another baggy with three grams of meth, the affidavit stated.

Montoya is facing 10 charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a first-degree felony; marijuana possession 100 lbs or greater, a second-degree felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felonies; and five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, all third-degree felonies.

Willis is facing 11 charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and six counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, all third-degree felonies.

They have been booked into the Duchesne County Jail on the charges previously stated.