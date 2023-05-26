SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two people are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Salt Lake City and forcing him to retrieve cash from an ATM when he said he did not have money on him.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man approached an officer at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday and told him he was robbed near 1100 South Redwood Road.

The victim was reportedly washing his car when a man and woman, later identified as Fernando Cornejo, 20, and Rose Marie Coyt, 35, pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him. When the man told them he did not have any money, the two suspects allegedly forced him to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

The suspects let the man go and drove away in a BMW after they received the cash.

Two hours after the man reported the robbery, officers spotted the two suspects getting out of a BMW near 800 South and 900 West.

Police arrested Cornejo and Coyt shortly after that. Officers did a search of the BMW and found illegal drugs, cash and a firearm.

Cornejo and Coyt have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Cornejo is facing one felony count of aggravated robbery, one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as warrants.

On the other hand, Coyt is facing one felony count of aggravated robbery, one felony count of aggravated kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.