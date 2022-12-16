Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (Image courtesy of Utah Office of the Attorney General)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — 19 Utah residents were arrested following a concentrated, week-long, statewide “blitz” by Utah’s Internet Crimes Against Children‘s (ICAC) Task Force, as announced by Attorney General Sean D. Reyes on Friday.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of 35 different Utah agencies, the ICAC Task Force was also reportedly able to rescue and/or identify six Utah victims of child sexual abuse or exploitation material.

Through the residential searches, the task force investigated 19 separate cases and seized more than 130 digital storage devices. Agents on the Task Force reportedly conducted on-scene forensic previews of over 53 terabytes of data throughout the operation.

“We literally save kids and then we see the fruits of our labor,” said Supervisory Special Agent Sete Aulai in a statement. “You have the feds here, the local PD, the counties, the state, we’re all here for this one common cause.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ICAC reportedly served 18 search warrants in Provo, Orem, Holladay, Sandy, Smithfield, Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, Roosevelt, Bringham City, Ogden Grantsville, West Valley, Murray, and Lehi.

According to a statement released by the Attorney General, 15 different case agents and more than 100 agents and officers assisted in serving search warrants “from the early morning hours until late evening hours” throughout the week.

Those agencies include The Utah Attorney General’s Office (ICAC, SECURE, SIU, CDIU, SITLA), Homeland Security Investigation, United States Secret Service, AP&P – North Region, AP&P – Region 3, AP&P – Region 4, Logan City PD, Brigham City PD, Weber County SO, Weber State University PD, Ogden City PD, Roy City PD, Syracuse City PD, Clearfield City PD, Kaysville City PD, Woods Cross City PD, Draper City PD, Sandy City PD, Utah County SO, South Jordan City PD, West Jordan City PD, West Valley City PD, Bluffdale City PD, Saratoga Springs City PD, Lehi City PD, Salem City PD, Utah County SO, Orem City PD, Provo City PD, Park City PD, Price City PD, IWRCFL, Duchesne County SO, Roosevelt City PD, Grantsville City PD.